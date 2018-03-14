× ‘Kicked a hole into the wall:’ Suspect believed high on drugs accused of damage at Grafton PD

GRAFTON — A suspect, believed to have been high on drugs, is accused of damaging the lobby of the Grafton Police Department on Sunday afternoon, March 11.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m. when the suspect entered the lobby and “began yelling and kicked a hole into the wall.” The suspect then pulled pictures off the wall and threw them across the lobby, destroying them. Police say the individual also pulled literature containers and materials off the walls and threw them around the lobby — also damaging a conference room door off the lobby area.

A dispatcher called for backup, and as officers came to help, the suspect was preparing to exit through the front entrance. The individual was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Ozaukee County Jail.

Damage estimates haven’t been released. Formal charges haven’t yet been filed, but police have recommended charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.