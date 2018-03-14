Milwaukee police: Officers called to Pulaski HS for report of subject with weapon, no weapons found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to Pulaski High School around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 for a report of a subject with a weapon.

Officers are searching the school and have taken one male subject into custody.

At this time, no weapons have been found.

Pulaski High School is on a Code Red, according to Milwaukee Public Schools officials. This is the highest level of security at the school -- nobody is allowed in, nobody is allowed out. MPS also shared the following statement:

"We are cooperating with Milwaukee police as we investigate a potential situation at Pulaski. This is being done as a precautionary measure. Students are staying in their classrooms at this time. No one has been injured. Everyone is safe. We will update you if there is any further information."