Milwaukee police: Officers called to Pulaski HS for report of subject with weapon, no weapons found

Posted 9:43 am, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:32AM, March 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to Pulaski High School around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 for a report of a subject with a weapon.

Officers are searching the school and have taken one male subject into custody.

At this time, no weapons have been found.

Pulaski High School is on a Code Red, according to Milwaukee Public Schools officials. This is the highest level of security at the school -- nobody is allowed in, nobody is allowed out. MPS also shared the following statement:

"We are cooperating with Milwaukee police as we investigate a potential situation at Pulaski. This is being done as a precautionary measure. Students are staying in their classrooms at this time. No one has been injured. Everyone is safe. We will update you if there is any further information."

Incident at Pulaski HS