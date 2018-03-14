Pewaukee School District closed Wednesday due to “threat to campus security”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- The Pewaukee School District is closed Wednesday, March 14 due to a campus security threat.

School officials say they are actively working with the Village of Pewaukee Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on this issue and will provide updated information as soon as possible.

Due to a campus security threat, @PewaukeeSD will be closed today, March 14, 2018. We are working with @PewaukeePolice and other agencies on this issue. More info will be provided when available. Read more: https://t.co/7J2j9U9hi2 pic.twitter.com/bM8iacoAYA — Pewaukee Schools (@PewaukeeSD) March 14, 2018

This, as thousands of students across the country will walk out of school on Wednesday, March 14, to protest gun violence one month after 17 people were killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That includes students in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee Public Schools students, along with thousands of others across the country, are planning on protesting gun violence by joining the national walkout.

"We are a study body and a school united in action against gun violence," said a Rufus King High School student.

MPS officials have sent letter to parents explaining safety guidelines for the walkout and guidelines for those who wish to stay inside.

"I'm very happy that I can participate without being suspended," said Marvell Reed, student at Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

The Milwaukee Youth Council will be voting on a resolution that supports the national student walkout and a "March for Our Lives" rally planned for Saturday.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Drive tweeted on Friday, March 9, her support for the movement.