Police: Suspect shot at by victim while attempting to break into garage with crowbar

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was shot at while attempting to break into a garage near 11th and Walker Wednesday afternoon, March 14.

Police said around 2:40 p.m., a victim heard a noise near their garage and went to see what was going on. The victim was met by a suspect who was attempting to pry open the garage door with a crowbar.

When the suspect attempted to attack the victim, police said the victim shot at the suspect, who then fled on foot.

Police said it’s unknown whether the victim was struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking the suspect.