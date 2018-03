× Report: Person with a gun on the campus of Northwestern University

EVANSTON — There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston.

Authorities are urging anyone in the area to seek shelter.

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

NU EMERGENCY: Person with gun on Evanston campus. If on campus, seek shelter in safe place and stay until further notice. Others keep away. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Police continue to investigate a reported incident at Engelhart Hall. Remain sheltered or avoid the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018