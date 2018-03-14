× Rhinelander boy gets his ‘wish’ to see the Northern Lights; ‘the most beautiful thing’

MILWAUKEE — A Rhinelander boy battling leukemia has a wish come true!

With the help of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, seven-year-old Isaac King got his wish to travel to Alaska to see the Northern Lights.

Make-A-Wish officials shared Isaac’s thoughts — he said the Northern lights was “the most beautiful thing” he’s ever seen. Isaac’s wish came true in large part thanks to the Rhinelander Fire Department.

If you’d like to donate to help other kids like Isaac get their wishes granted, visit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and click the DONATE button.