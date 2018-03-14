× Stabbing victim arrives at Sheboygan hospital; police arrest woman, 29, in connection

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating after a woman, 36, was stabbed at a home near South 10th S. and Clara Ave. It happened early Wednesday morning, March 14.

According to police, the victim showed up to Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan shortly after 7:30 a.m., with a non-life threatening laceration to her stomach. She was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

Officials say a woman, 29, was taken into custody for the incident and was placed in the Sheboygan County Detention Center. She’s facing a charge of second degree reckless injury.

According to police, a second woman, 56, a family member, was also taken into custody for obstructing the investigation and was released from custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no threat to the public.