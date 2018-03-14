Thousands of students in SE Wisconsin walk out of class to protest gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Warning that their futures are being stolen from them, tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. — including students in SE Wisconsin — walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday, March 14 — in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era. It took place exactly one month after 17 lives were lost at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Students left class Wednesday morning.

Students at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee held signs that read #NEVERAGAIN. Menasha High School students formed a ring outside the building. Oshkosh West High School students left in silence.

Hundreds rallied at the Capitol in Madison. Gov. Scott Walker wasn’t there. He was out of the building at a bill signing at Florence High School during the event. Democrats issued a news release calling Walker cowardly for not being in town.

Walker’s spokeswoman said the governor would be with students during the bill signing and he’s working on school safety legislation.

Below is a look at some of the protests in SE Wisconsin:

Capitol in Madison:

West Bend -- East/West High Schools:

Brookfield Central High School:

Sheboygan -- Sheboygan South High School:

Madison -- Madison East High School: