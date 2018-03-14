Victim’s father speaks out ahead of sentencing for teen accused in beatings, at least 5 car thefts

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teenager accused of beating multiple women during a violent crime spree will be sentenced on March 23, and for the first time, ahead of that sentencing hearing, one of his victim’s family members sat down with FOX6 News on Wednesday, March 14.

Corleon Thomas, 18, has reached a plea deal — pleading guilty in January to seven of 12 charges:

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Attempted armed robbery

Second degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

Drive/operate vehicle without the owner’s consent

Robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

“Pretty bad blows to my left eye,” a beating victim said.

This woman was brutally beaten with brass knuckles outside Pacific Produce, a grocery store near 27th and Grange in Greenfield, during an attempted robbery in July, and prosecutors say she wasn’t Thomas’ only victim.

“It was many lumps to the head. Nearly a dozen. Big lumps on her head. Bruised ribs,” a father, who asked that we protect his identity, said.

For the first time, we’re hearing from this father who said Thomas’ rampage, which lasted more than a week, has had a lasting effect.

“What we’re doing is not working. Something has to change,” he said.

He says his daughter was beaten in their Wauwatosa driveway late on July 19 by Thomas and a juvenile accomplice. He said they beat his daughter, 24, until she was unconscious and drove off with two of the family’s vehicles. They’re not happy the juvenile in the case received probation for the crime.

They’re hoping for a stiff penalty for Thomas after the plea deal.

“The worst thing you want to hear from any legal official is that the person who beat you family member has a record. It’s as dumb as hearing there is a known drug house. Those are terms you just shouldn’t hear,” the father said.

Prosecutors say Thomas confessed he was present during this crime. He said he was walking with a friend, when the friend said he wanted to steal a car. He said his friend snatched the keys to the Hyundai from the victim, and the victim fell when chasing his friend. He said his friend threw him the keys to the Corolla and he took off in that vehicle.

The beating outside Pacific Produce happened two days later.

The victim indicated she parked, and spent five to 10 minutes in her vehicle checking her phone. As she exited, the door was yanked open by a black male suspect who “immediately began punching (the victim) in the head with his fist using brass knuckles.” The victim said she was punched five to six times in the head, and the suspect then tried yanking her out of the vehicle by her leg — breaking her sandal. This, as a female was yelling “grab the purse! Grab the purse!”

The victim said as she fought to hang onto her purse, the straps broke, and the man continued striking her on the head as she reached into her purse for pepper spray. She said she sprayed the male suspect fully in the face and he fled with the female suspect.

A pair of bloody brass knuckles was recovered at the scene.

According to the complaint, Thomas told investigators he’d been “peer pressured” into the attack. He said the female suspect spotted the victim sitting in her car, and Thomas admitted he walked over to the victim’s car “in order to take (the victim’s) purse.” He said the victim asked him what he was doing and “tried to push and punch him first.” He said he put the brass knuckles on only after he was hit by the victim first. After he was pepper sprayed, he said “he didn’t care about getting the purse anymore.”

Thomas was arrested on Aug. 8 after officials spotted him in a stolen vehicle. A brief chase led police to 22nd and Villard, where Thomas crashed. Investigators say he ran but was eventually arrested.

Prosecutors linked Thomas to five stolen vehicles, taken between late July 2017 and early August 2017.

Thomas in August 2016 was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and pleaded guilty. In September 2017, he was sentenced to serve 75 days in the House of Correction with credit for 43 days.

In January 2017, he was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, time served.