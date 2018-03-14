‘We lost a lot:’ After escaping fire with their lives, family realizes their safe with their savings is gone

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family fell victim to a burglary hours after a fire nearly took their lives. Angel Suarez and his daughter, just 1-month-old, were rescued by Roman Electric employees. They not only lost most of their belongings, but when they went into the next day to get what they could, they noticed something very important was missing.

“Everything is just gone,” Suarez said on Wednesday, March 14.

Suarez said two things helped save their lives on Monday, March 12 — smoke alarms and the kind gesture of strangers.

“It was getting louder and louder and got up and seen the smoke detector blinking. I fainted for like 15 seconds and then I seen my baby on the floor. There was no way I can die here and have my baby die here. I picked her up and got the energy to go out the window,” said Suarez.

The window wouldn’t budge. It was at that moment that Roman Electric employees who happened to be in the area saw Suarez and ran up to help. Moments later, Suarez got a second window open, with the Roman Electric employees on the other side.

An extension cord sparked the blaze. Another tenant jumped to safety from a balcony as another electrical worker raised the ladder on his truck, trying to rescue a man, 79, trapped upstairs. Fire officials would later get the man out through the porch. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Suarez said he knows how lucky he was.

“I could have been dead in that bed, if I had not heard that alarm. I put my baby out like this. The guys grabbed her. I jumped out and they helped me. I’m just glad I’m alive and got a chance to save my daughter,” he said.

The next day, they returned to the house, and found someone had broken in.

“We lost a lot. It’s sad people would do something like that,” said Amanda Kuklinski, Angel’s fiancee.

They said someone stole their safe, with all of their savings inside.

“We’re trying to save for our wedding so all the money we had in the safe…it don’t make no sense. Why would someone, knowing what happened — the loss we already lost — to take that?” they said.

They said they’re also disheartened by the fact that their young daughter won’t be able to see the love and care they put into her renovated bedroom.

But even after losing everything, and then some, this family said they haven’t lost what truly matters most in life.

They said Wednesday they’re in the process of filing a report with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Meanwhile, they did get some good news after all that they have been through. On Monday, we told you their cat was missing after the blaze. They found the cat safe, hiding in a corner of the basement.

If you’d like to help this family, you’re invited to CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe.com account set up for them.