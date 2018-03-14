Wondering what to wear at the weather warms up? 5 spring styles to sport this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It might still feel like winter -- but spring and new fashion trends are on the way! Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee with spring essentials to add to your favorite wardrobe.

1)The Volume Sleeve

The Volume Sleeve comes in all shapes, sizes and colors. Look for layers, ruffles, ruching - details that give the sleeve some structure.

The Volume Sleeve steals the show, so pair it with something simple and tailored on the bottom like a slim jean or a straight or A-line skirt.

2) The Pink Bag

Pastels are back in a big way this Spring, and The Pink Bag is the easiest way to incorporate this color palette into your wardrobe. Pale pink (aka 'Millennial Pink') goes with everything.

3) The Espadrille

If you only purchase one pair of shoes this season, make it an Espadrille. Flats, slides, wedges - espadrilles give every look a breezy, island feel.

4) The Utility Jacket

The Utility Jacket is the perfect layering piece for Spring. Fatigue green goes with everything, especially this season`s favorite color Pale Pink.

Look for details like drawstrings, cargo pockets - smart details that make it as functional as it is fashionable.

The Utility Jacket is also a great way to add contrast to this season`s very feminine pastels and florals.

5) The Asymmetrical Dress