17-year-old student arrested for allegedly selling pot-laced treats at Nicolet High School

GLENDALE — A 17-year-old student is under arrest for allegedly selling marijuana-laced Rice Krispies Treats to classmates at Nicolet High School.

Police say the suspect sold them to three students and two were arrested for possession.

The third buyer told police she threw the treat away.

Police say the student who sold the Rice Krispies was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance on school grounds.