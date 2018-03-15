Bernie’s Fine Meats has been a staple in Port Washington for decades

PORT WASHINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Bernie’s Fine Meats in Port Washington. Bernie's has been a staple in Port Washington for decades.

History of Bernie's Fine Meats (website)

Steven J. Bennett was born in Beaver Dam, WI and graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Steve graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance. Steve had worked at Resolute Systems in the Account Receivables Department and at ICM, Corporation as a manager.

Sandra A. Jakubczak was born in Milwaukee, WI and graduated from Pius XI High School. Sandy graduated from the University of Indiana – Evansville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. Currently, Sandy works at M&I Wealth Management group within the Client Services Department.

In February 2000, Steve met Sandy and became interested in her uncle’s line of business – SAUSAGE! In 2001, Steve started working for Frank Jakubczak, owner of European Homemade Sausage – Milwaukee, WI, as an apprentice

As Steve was learning the business throughout the years, an opportunity appeared in Port Washington, WI. In April 2005, Steve and Sandy Bennett moved to Port Washington, WI and purchased Bernie’s Fine Meats from John and Jan Salchert, owner’s since 1974.