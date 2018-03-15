Big-air jumps and exciting action: Snocross is “the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- Engines will be roaring this weekend, chopping through the snow down in Lake Geneva. The grand finale of the Snocross Championship series takes place this weekend. Carl spent the morning at the Grand Geneva Resort.

WHAT IS SNOCROSS? (website)

Snocross is the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing. It combines the big-air jumps and exciting action of motocross with the crisp winter environment, providing snowbelt race fans with race action, world class athletes to cheer, and fun, family venues to visit. The action happens during a time of year and in geographic locations where it’s the premier race event of the season, on challenging, professionally designed and graded tracks. If you would like to partner with ISOC as a sponsor, host community or in another fashion, please contact: info@snocross.com or 763-497-8474.

OUR MISSION ISOC is the premier snowmobiling racing organization in the world, providing safe, competitive racing for the top athletes and teams in the sport. ISOC provides safe, fun, family entertainment for race attendees, at a good entertainment value. Through media exposure, ISOC works to expand the visibility and desirability of snowmobile racing, thereby expanding the fan and sponsor base.

