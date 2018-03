Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A standoff with police in West Allis early Thursday morning, March 15 ends with at least one person taken into custody.

Officers surrounded a home near 99th and Wildwood Terrace around 2:00 a.m.

Authorities on scene ordered a man and woman inside to come out. After several minutes, about half a dozen officers entered the home with guns drawn, and escorted a woman out.

A man was later taken into custody.

No additional details have been released.