Family, friends gather to remember father of 4 shot and killed near 17th and Scott

MILWAUKEE -- Family and friends gathered Thursday night, March 15, to remember 38-year-old Miguel Aguirre. The father of four was killed in a shooting that happened one day earlier. Aguirre's loved ones are still trying to make sense of it all.

"It's a great representation of the impact he's made on people's lives," said Jonathan Villa, victim's cousin.

The 38-year-old's family lit candles and shared memories of the father of four.

"I mean it's hard when you lose your dad. He was, he had a heart of gold. Mikey would do whatever he could to do what he could do for his kids," said Villa.

Aguirre was shot multiple times and killed near 17th and Scott on Wednesday.

"The circumstances something that law enforcement will all get squared away but I can say that Mikey was very proud of this block, this street; he moved here in the early 90s," said Villa.

Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez was there, and so was Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy West, who spoke tearfully of the victim whom she knew.

Family says he was a friend to everyone, especially in the neighborhood.

"When he moved here he was happy because he had friends down the street, his paternal grandparents live that way, I lived four block away, this was just home for him. He loved 17th Street," said Villa.

It wasn't just a street. To the block, it's a family who came together to send their grief away, together.

Milwaukee police are investigating the case, and tell us they're actively searching for the person responsible.