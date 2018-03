Going green! This margarita is perfect for Saint Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day is this weekend! Zach Lozoff, craft spirits specialist for Capitol Husting Company, joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a cocktail perfect for the holiday.

Verde Margarita

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Elderflower liqueur (such as St. Germain)

.5 oz Fino Sherry

.5 oz Agave syrup

1 Lime wedge

1 Celery stick

1 Pinch salt

+ Celery spear & edible flower for garnish

+ Sugar, maldon salt & celery salt rim

METHOD

1. Rim a highball glass with a mix of sugar, maldon salt & celery salt.

2. Combine ingredients in a blender with crushed ice and blend until a slushy consistency is achieved.

3. Pour contents from blender into glass.

4. Garnish with celery spear and edible flower before a well-deserved siesta.