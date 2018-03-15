× Gov. Scott Walker introduces school safety bills, calls special session

MADISON — Republican Gov. Scott Walker is introducing a package of legislation designed to enhance school safety.

Walker unveiled the proposals Thursday morning. They include establishing an Office of School Safety within the state Justice Department, creating a $100 million school safety grant program and requiring mandatory child abuse reporters to report threats of school violence as well.

Other bills in the package would require the Office of School Safety to use trauma-informed care principals in any training it offers, require schools to bolster safety plans and allow schools to share live video streams with police without violating student privacy laws.

The package does not include any gun control provisions or plans to arm teachers.

Walker called a special legislative session Thursday to address the proposals.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) released the following statement on Gov. Walker’s call for a special session:

“I’m pleased that Governor Walker called a special session and appreciate that he and his staff worked with legislative leaders to bring forward a comprehensive package on school safety. “Assembly Republicans feel strongly that nothing is more important than the safety of our school children. Our chamber’s plan is to take up the legislation on the floor of the Assembly next week in a one day special session.”

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) released the following statement:

“It’s disappointing to see Gov. Walker continue to ignore the pleas from Wisconsin students who want safe schools. For a plan that is supposed to be about gun safety, I don’t see anything in here that will keep deadly firearms out of the wrong hands. This plan doesn’t strengthen our background check system, it doesn’t give schools the flexibility to improve safety and it doesn’t stop domestic abusers from getting their hands on deadly firearms. Failing to address the most pressing gun safety issues facing our students, families and communities will only lead to more tragedies.”