Hotline created: Owner, coach accused of hiding cameras in locker room at gymnastics center

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says a hotline has been created for concerned parents to call — in the wake of the arrest of 49-year-old James Kivisto. That hotline is 262-636-3990.

Kivisto facing charges after Racine County sheriff’s officials say a hidden camera was found in the bathroom at his facility, and child pornography was discovered as well. They are asking parents with children who attend this facility to contact investigators after they say he admitted to recording juveniles while they changed on “multiple occasions.”

Schmaling says his office has already fielded 150 phone calls from concerned parents on this issue. All of those calls are being returned by investigators, Schmaling said.

The sheriff said Kivisto discreetly his cameras in a locker room at the Wind Lakes Gymnastics Center on Loomis Road in the Town of Norway. According to sheriff’s officials, Kivisto has admitted he has recorded juveniles while changing in the bathroom at Wind Lake Gymnastics Center on multiple occasions. Schmaling says at this time, it does not appear Kivisto was distributing the images he allegedly captured on camera. Sheriff Schmaling said Kivisto kept a ledger that included the names of 803 children.

Kivisto has owned and operated Wind Lake Gymnastics Center for approximately the past 11 years, officials said. Schmaling said Kivisto also lived at the business. Furthermore, he has coached gymnastics since 1987 in both Racine County and Milwaukee County.

Kivisto is expected to make an initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday afternoon, March 15.