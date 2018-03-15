× Mom accused of strapping son to roof of van to hold plastic pool down changes plea deal

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee county woman accused of having her child ride on top of her minivan to hold down a plastic pool has changed her plea deal.

Amber Schmunk, 28, pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 15, to a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

In September of 2017, another driver called police as Schmunk drove through Saukville. She pulled over a short time later and put her son and the pool inside the van.

Schmunk will be sentenced in April.