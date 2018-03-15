New Berlin man who sexted with young girls from multiple states sentenced to 10 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- A 45-year-old New Berlin man will be going to prison for ten years. Craig Miller posed as a teen online -- and sexted with young girls from multiple states.

Miller was convicted on charges of exposing genitals to a child, possession of child porn and identity theft. In addition to the prison term, the judge hearing Miller's case sentenced him to ten years of extended supervision.

"I let a depression take over my life. A depression that led me to serious out-of-character actions. Actions that I can clearly look at now as actions I would have never have done," Miller said in court.

Miller, a father of two, used his computer and messaging apps like Kik to meet vulnerable 14, 15 and 16-year-old girls online. Miller's victims might be more familiar with Andy, Owen or Gabe -- all names he went by online. Miller convinced them to send hundreds of sexually explicit photos as he reciprocated. All of this unfolded from April 2015 to November 2016.

The victims were from New Jersey, Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana and Fond du Lac. It all came to light when one of the girls attempted suicide -- and it was revealed that most of the girls are in therapy.

In sentencing Miller, the judge said emotional and psychological harm to the victims can be just as bad as physical harm.

But does Miller understand what he did to the girls? His attorney is not sure.

"I gave him the victim impact statements and I think he's going to read those in his cell. I think that will settle in him. But I don't know if he really understands that," said Paul Bucher, Miller's attorney.

Miller did apologize to the victims, their families and his own family during his statement in court Thursday.

Under a plea agreement, Miller was allowed to plead guilty to only five charges. Thirteen others charges against him were dismissed.