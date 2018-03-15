Reports: Jordy Nelson going to the Oakland Raiders

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Adam Schefter, an NFL Insider for ESPN, and Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network, are both reporting that former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will be picked up by the Oakland Raiders.