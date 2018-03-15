Special moment caught on camera between MCTS bus driver, his young passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver and four-year-old girl have developed a friendship over the years. That recently led to one special moment on the bus.

Bus driver John Reed has been driving four-year-old Sebastiana and her mother to work and school for months. But Reed is changing routes -- and will no longer see the pair.

Reed got Sebastiana some gifts -- as a way to thank the little girl for brightening his mornings. Sebastiana's mom was so moved, she posted a thank you on Facebook.