Study: Wisconsin has racial, geographical health disparities

MADISON — An annual report ranking Wisconsin counties on key factors related to health shows the state continues to see racial and geographical disparities.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released the County Health Rankings report Wednesday. It measures factors that impact public health, such as access to health care, housing and employment.

Population Health Institute Director Sheri Johnson says poverty rates for white children in Wisconsin counties range from 5 to 20 percent, while poverty rates for Native American children are between 11 to 44 percent.

The report ranked Ozaukee County at the top while Menominee and Milwaukee counties were listed at the bottom.

Johnson says researchers hope the study’s findings will be used to improve health outcomes.