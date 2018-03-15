× Tasty way to spend a July day: Register now for the 3rd annual Cream Puff 5K

WEST ALLIS — Registration for the 3rd Annual Cream Puff 5K, which will take place Wednesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park, is now officially open! Proceeds from the Cream Puff 5K benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.

All registered participants will receive:

One free ticket to the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular

First Official Original Cream Puff of the year

Official Cream Puff 5K t-shirt

Finisher’s Ribbon

Choice of beverage – including water, soda or beer (21+)

Post-race party at Wednesday Night Live, featuring The LoveMonkeys

NEW this year, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

The 5K option will feature a course that includes the famous Milwaukee Mile Speedway, as well as streets within State Fair Park. The event will be both kid- and stroller-friendly, offering a 1K option in addition to the 5K route.

Early-bird registration is only $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, but these prices are only valid until March 29. Visit http://wistatefair.com/fair/cream-puff-5k/ to register.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.