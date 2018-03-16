× $350,000 SuperCash! ticket sold in Watertown; 9 $1,000 winners

WATERTOWN — One lucky SuperCash! player matched all six numbers in the January 12 drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

The top prize ticket was purchased at Breselow’s Family Market at 100 East Cady Street in Watertown.

That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 5, 13, 25, 26, 30 and 33.

The Doubler also came in producing nine $1,000 winners. The winning tickets were purchased at:

Sheboygan Oil at 1208 Union Avenue in Sheboygan

Piggly Wiggly at 4400 67 th Drive in Union Grove

Drive in Union Grove Quality Foods at 1021 West Grand Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids

Pilot Travel Center at West Ryan Road in Oak Creek

Miller & Sons Supermarket at 1845 Springdale Street in Mount Horeb

North Hills Citgo at N75W13916 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls

Crooks Motomart at 2209 Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna

Citgo at 6400 North 43 rd Street in Milwaukee

Street in Milwaukee Holiday at 15771 US Highway 63 in Hayward

Every night when the winning numbers are drawn, the Lottery will conduct a Doubler drawing. If the Lottery draws a Doubler, all prizes, excluding the top prize, will double. Best of all, this Doubler is a bonus to you. It does not cost extra.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

How to play:

1. Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39

2. The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day

3. There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)

4. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing