732 grams of cocaine seized from Dodge County residence, man in custody

DODGE COUNTY — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after the Dodge County Drug Task Force found cocaine, money and firearms in a Town of Lowell residence on Thursday, March 15.

The Dodge County Drug Task Force conducted a drug investigation over the past several months that recently resulted in a search warrant being executed at the home in Dodge County. Officials say 732 grams of cocaine, over $9,000 in cash and three firearms were seized as a result of the warrant.

Authorities say the street value of the cocaine seized is approximately $30,000 to $35,000.

The 38-year-old was arrested and charges against him have been requested for multiple counts of :

Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver

Maintaining a Drug House

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Assisting in the drug investigation was the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

This case has been forwarded on to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.