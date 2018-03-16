MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Construction update: The road work that could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
-
Construction update: A look at the upcoming projects that could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
It’s the busiest travel day of the year: Construction changes that could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
-
Drivers beware: Construction season arrives, ready to affect your daily commute
-
Anticipating Foxconn: Pace of road construction on Racine County roads now accelerating
-
Republican lawmakers attempting to revive I-94 East-West corridor project