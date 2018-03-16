× Beaver Dam PD: Residents of apartment building 107 allowed to return at their ‘own risk’

BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Police Department is allowing residents of Village Glen apartment building 107, adjacent to the demolished building 109, to return to their building Friday, March 16. But they are telling residents to do this “at your own risk,” according to their latest Facebook post.

A lot of people have been stunned as they return home. Just feet away from their front doors is charred wood and rubble that continues to smolder one day after a massive controlled burn.

“It’s just really unbelievable for Beaver Dam,” Lisa Crawford said.

For Lisa Crawford, the last few days have been unimaginable.

“It’s just been turmoil going back and forth,” Crawford said.

Crawford and her mother returned to their home at Village Glen apartment building 107 Friday afternoon. They were evacuated as firefighters performed a control burn operation on nearby apartment building 109.

“I was worried about my apartment going up,” said Sharen Morgan, who also lives in building 107.

Officials say on March 5, 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow was killed while working with unstable bomb making materials.

Bomb technicians from the FBI conducted a final sweep of the Village Glen apartment building where the fatal explosion occurred. Technicians swept the building for ammunition and hazardous materials prior to Thursday’s controlled burn of the building. City officials said the bomb technicians were able to grab some important property on behalf of the tenants.

Beaver Dam’s Fire Chief said Thursday’s successful inferno was the only way to get rid of remaining explosives and chemicals.

“We’re thinking it got up to about 1,600 degrees and that was necessary to degrade the explosive materials,” Chief Alan Mannel said.

After the planned burn, an air quality issue prevented people at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Facility to head home. On Friday morning, the order was lifted.

“We are in the process of moving our residents back in,” Prairie Ridge executive director Mark Forster said.

With the green light, Forster said the 25 residents are ready to return.

“This morning, when we woke up, we didn’t know if we’d be able to come back today or not. So getting the news that we can — they’re excited,” Forster said.

Crawford and her mother will spend the day moving back in. She said her heart remains with her displaced neighbors. “It’s just devastating,” Crawford said.

Officials are recommending residents gather what they need for the weekend — and wait for an update either over the weekend or on Monday. Meantime, the FBI continues to look into Benjamin Morrow’s background, seeking answers on why he had such dangerous chemicals that caused all this destruction.