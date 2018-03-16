Caught on camera: Milwaukee police ask for help to ID bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect.

The bank robbery happened at a bank at 37th and Villard on Friday, March 16. The unarmed suspect entered the bank around 2:20 p.m. and passed the teller a note demanding money. After the teller gave money to the suspect, the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a medium complexion. He is between the ages of 19 and 22, approximately 5’9” tall, 130 to 140 pounds with a medium build. The suspect has a thin mustache and was wearing a black skull cap, a black jacket with the word “DEERWOOD” in white lettering on his right upper chest area, with a gray hood, black pants and black shoes.

If you can help Milwaukee police identify this suspect, you are urged to call 414-935-7302.