Crave a tasty battered perch, cod or haddock? Belly up to the FOX6 Fish Fry Finder

Caught on camera: Milwaukee police ask for help to ID bank robbery suspect

Posted 5:45 pm, March 16, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect.

The bank robbery happened at a bank at 37th and Villard on Friday, March 16. The unarmed suspect entered the bank around 2:20 p.m. and passed the teller a note demanding money. After the teller gave money to the suspect, the suspect left the scene.

Bank robbery suspect, 37th and Villard

Bank robbery suspect, 37th and Villard

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a medium complexion. He is between the ages of 19 and 22, approximately 5’9” tall, 130 to 140 pounds with a medium build. The suspect has a thin mustache and was wearing a black skull cap, a black jacket with the word “DEERWOOD” in white lettering on his right upper chest area, with a gray hood, black pants and black shoes.

If you can help Milwaukee police identify this suspect, you are urged to call 414-935-7302.

Bank robbery suspect, 37th and Villard