Dash cam video shows Butler police chasing suspects driving stolen car

VILLAGE OF BUTLER -- Butler police released dash cam video on Friday, March 16 of a police chase that ended near 92nd and Hampton -- with the help of a Good Samaritan. Officials say the chase ended with the arrest of five teenagers driving a stolen car.

Police say this started at a Kwik Trip in the Village of Butler on Friday, March 9. Employees recognized the suspects driving a KIA. The vehicle was known for being involved in stealing gas from that Kwik Trip, as well as other ones in the area.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to elude police over several miles -- and then at one point, after blowing a tire, tried to pull a U-turn to escape. That is when a man driving a white pickup truck assisted in stopping the vehicle -- blocking it from proceeding. The suspects then fled on foot only to be arrested a short time later.

The suspects in this case range in age from 14 to 17. The teens have been connected to other stolen vehicle reports, officials say. Three out of the five suspects had warrants for their arrest that include burglary, retail theft and a gun charge.