Go green with a dip and dessert the whole family will love

MILWAUKEE -- There a lot to celebrate today -- not only is it National Artichoke Day -- Saturday is St. Patrick's Day. Registered dietitian Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with recipes to celebrate both days with your whole family.

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) Neufchatel cheese, softened

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

1/4 cup shredded part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained & chopped

1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and drained

Sliced vegetables, whole wheat baguette slices, whole wheat crackers, or pita wedges

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a small baking dish.

2. In a medium bowl, beat the Neufchatel cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, mozzarella cheese, garlic, basil, salt and cayenne pepper until blended.

3. Squeeze the spinach to get the water out or it can make your dip runny.

4. Add artichokes and spinach to cheese mixture.

5. Transfer to the greased baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned and the cheese is all warm and gooey.

6. Serve with sliced raw vegetables, whole wheat baguette slices, whole wheat crackers or pita wedges.

Kids:

Grease dish

Measure ingredients

Use mixer

Open can

Squeeze water out of spinach

Adults:

Help with electric mixer

Help open can

Take dish out of oven

Minty Mini Cheesecakes

Makes 10 mini-cakes

Time 20 minutes plus 1 hour standing time

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) Neufchatel cheese

1/2 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon pure mint extract

Natural green food coloring

Whipped cream, for topping

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, for topping

Equipment:

Measuring cups

Food processor

Measuring spoons

10 medium ramekins

Rubber spatula

Large mixing bowl

Electric mixer

Directions

In large mixing bowl, beat Neufchatel cheese, yogurt, syrup and mint extract with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add green food coloring one drop at a time until desired color. Divide mixture evenly between ramekins. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Kids:

Measure ingredients

Use mixer

Spoon mixture into ramekins

Sprinkle chocolate chips

Adults: