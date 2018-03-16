× Hiedeman rallies Marquette women past Dayton 84-65 in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 32 points, including 18 in the first quarter, and No. 8 seed Marquette rallied past ninth-seed Dayton for an 84-65 victory Friday in a women’s NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Hiedeman’s five 3-pointers in the first quarter were critical in rallying the Golden Eagles (24-9) from an 11-3 deficit to a 22-15 lead that they maintained on the way to their first NCAA win since 2011. The junior guard wasn’t done, adding a few more in the second half on the way to finishing 8 of 12 from behind the arc and 10 of 18 overall to surpass her career best by two points.

Erika Davenport had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Marquette, which won for the ninth time in 10 games. The Golden Eagles will face top-seeded Louisville in Sunday’s second round.

The Flyers (23-7) got within 69-58 early in the fourth quarter before jumpers by Davenport and Danielle King (11 points) stretched it back to a comfortable margin.

Jenna Burdette’s 18 points led Dayton, which finished the season with three losses in four games.