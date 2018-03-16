“Making a huge difference:” Kenosha teachers take plunge into frigid lake for good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha teacher is making good on a promise by taking the plunge -- and FOX6 News was there when the physical education teacher, and nine others, took the first and only "Nash Splash."

You have to wonder if David Dummer confused March with May when the Kenosha elementary school teacher decided to take a dip in Lake Andrea.

"I went and put my hand in earlier. It's cold," said David Dummer.

Mr. Dummer challenged his students to raise more than $15,000 for Jump Rope for Heart. If the goal was met, he promised he would jump into the frigid water.

"Yes, back in September when it was warm, and it was a great idea. Now, not so sure," said Dummer.

The kids at Nash Elementary School raised a record $17,600. So, Mr. Dummer and nine other staff members paid up.

"They all volunteered too, Why, I don't know. But they're jumping in on it," said Dummer.

"They are making a huge difference," said Lisa Schweitzer, Youth Market Dir., American Heart Association.

Their goggles, flippers, socks and t-shirts were no match for the cold. Their hearts on the other hand, were plenty warm thanks to the generosity of their students -- who watched a live stream back at school.

"That was all for you guys," said Dummer.

Teachers dubbed this dip the "Nash Splash." The latest in a list of 20 different stunts Mr. Dummer has done to help raise awareness for the fight against heart disease and stroke.

"I’ve dyed my hair, taken pies to the face, slept on the roof -- the usuals. Today we’re going in the lake," said Dummer.

"This has definitely topped all of the things he's done over the years," said Schweitzer.

Nothing is off the table -- except a repeat performance. Mr. Dummer won't plunge again, ever.

"We will come up with something," said Dummer.

The first ever Jump Rope for Heart was held at Riverside High School in Milwaukee 30 years ago.