Melissa Joan Hart returns for 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot, report says

Clarissa is about to explain it all again.

Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in the hit Nickelodeon series “Clarissa Explains It All ” is reportedly starring in and executive producing a reboot of the popular 90s show. Hart will reprise her role as Clarissa Darling, a teenager who broke down the fourth wall to talk to viewers about adolescent issues like boys and family.

The series ran from 1991 to 1994. Although the premise of the reboot is unknown, Hart will reportedly play the matriarch of the family, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to publish news of the reboot.

Mitchell Kriegman, who created the original series, is in talks to return as both a writer and producer.

After the success of “Clarissa Explains It All,” Hart went on to star in the long-running series, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

A representative for Nickelodeon declined to comment. Hart’s representative did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.