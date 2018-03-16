MPD seeks 3 vehicles in connection with fatal shooting near 15th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify three vehicles and their occupants in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The shooting happened on Monday, March 5 near 15th and Becher.

According to police, 33-year-old Jason Nuck was shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. He died from his injuries.

Police are now looking to find three vehicles that are believed to be involved.

Vehicle 1: Red, two-door, early 90’s, hatchback Honda Civic with a lowered suspension, aftermarket rims and a sun roof

Vehicle 2: Dark-colored, four-door, early-to-mid 90’s, Toyota Corolla with silver rims and tinted side windows

Vehicle 3: Dark-colored, four-door, mid 00’s, Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows and a white sticker on the lower driver side window

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicles believed to be involved is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.