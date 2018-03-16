Party with the Door County Sled Dogs at Wil-O-Way Underwood Park in Tosa

WAUWATOSA -- It's time to party with the Door County Sled Dogs. The 6th annual "Party with the Sled Dogs" is Saturday, March 14th at Wil-O-Way Underwood Park in Wauwatosa from 3-8 p.m.
About the Door County Sled Dogs (website)
The Door County Sled Dogs, a 501(c)3, all rescued dogs/all volunteer organization, are a recreational dog sled team whose mission is to save lives!
This amazingly wonderful and hard working team began with Mushers Rick Desotelle and Bonnie Ulrich (retired educators) training in the city of Milwaukee and outback areas of Door County. After much volunteerism and local interest about rescues, dog-powered sports, good pet care and obedience as well as leadership and team qualities, the DCSD's partnered up with the Milwaukee County Parks and other civic groups to provide outstanding presentations and fun-filled rides and other experiences. Although the team is not a general racing team, they do race for charities such as the Make-a-Wish foundation and Adopt-a-Husky. Proceeds to sustain the team and all of their activities is entirely dependent on working to sustain themselves and sponsorships. All of your donations go directly to the care of the RESCUES. Please consider helping these amazingly wonderful sled dogs.