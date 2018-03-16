× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Thursday night, March 15.

The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Keefe around 10 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was approached by an unknown suspect who then shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury.

The preliminary investigation has revealed robbery may be a motive.

The second shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. near 49th and Villard.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot by a suspect during circumstances that are still unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police say both incidents remain under investigation — and they continue to seek suspects in both cases.