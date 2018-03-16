× Police: Teen went to Mexico with 45-year-old man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Police are encouraging a missing Pennsylvania teenager to come home to her family after she traveled to Mexico with a 45-year-old man.

Allentown police said Friday that Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun. They say they believe the teen went willingly.

Yu’s family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the girl is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.

Mexican authorities had issued an Amber Alert for the 16-year-old Yu.

Allentown police Capt. Bill Lake encouraged Yu to contact her mother and go to law enforcement in Mexico for help getting home.

Yu was reported missing last week.