Powerball lottery jackpot jumps to $455M, odds of winner are 1 in 292 million

MILWAUKEE — Can you feel the excitement? The Powerball lottery jackpot has taken another leap north. It’s now worth an estimated $455 million. The cash option is worth an estimated $269.4 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. The Powerball lottery numbers will be drawn at 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were: 6, 12, 24, 41, 68, Powerball 9, Power Play: 3