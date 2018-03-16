Racine County: Authorities ask for public’s help to find Days Inn theft suspect

RACINE COUNTY — Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male theft suspect. The theft happened at the Days Inn located in Sturtevant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department shared photos of the suspect to their Facebook page on Friday, March 16.

The suspect can be seen climbing on a counter and rifling through what appears to be a safe.

The suspect is wearing what appears to be a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a green flat-brimmed hat.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you can identify the suspect in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact Mount Pleasant police at 262-884-0454 — or call the Racine County Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, leave a web tip at ‪www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com‬ or smartphone by using the P3 Tips app.(Comp.#18-5485) . You will remain anonymous.