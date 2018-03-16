Recognize them? Milwaukee police seek help to ID graffiti suspects caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted for spraying graffiti on buildings on Milwaukee’s south side.

The incident happened near 9th and Mitchell around 3:40 a.m. on March 15. Surveillance cameras in the area caught the suspects in the act.

Suspect #1 is identified as a male, between 17-20 years-old, 5’4”-5’6” tall, 150-160 pounds, with a thin mustache and medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a white shirt, black athletic pants with a white stripe down both legs, and black and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is identified as a male, between 17-20 years-old, 5’5”-5’7” tall, 200-220 pounds, with a thin beard and heavy build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.

Suspect #3 is identified as a male, between 17-20 years-old, 5’5”-5’7” tall, 160-180 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a black jacket with a gray top and black bottom, dark colored pants, and reddish tennis shoes with white bottoms.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District Two at 414-935-7222.