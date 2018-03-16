× Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates hit-and-run crash to home

TOWN OF JACKSON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash to a home in the Town of Jackson.

Officials said in a Facebook post, the wreck happened to a home on Summer Dr. shortly before midnight on Thursday, March 15.

Deputies located the vehicle on State Highway 60 near County Highway M — and identified the driver as a 70-year-old Town of Polk man. Officials say their investigation revealed the driver had been at the home for a social gathering and crashed into the house when leaving. No one was hurt.

The driver was not impaired. But officials say a driver condition report will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to evaluate the driver’s abilities.