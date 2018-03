× 39-year-old man shot in suspected robbery near 3rd and Orchard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot near South 3rd and Orchard Streets early Saturday morning, March 17.

According to Milwaukee police, the man was shot during what may have been a robbery.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are searching for a suspect.