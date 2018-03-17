× Admirals blanked by San Diego Gulls; 0-2

SAN DIEGO, Ca.—Goalie Reto Berra stopped 37 shots to lead the San Diego Gulls to a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at Valley View Casino Center.

It was the fifth time this season Milwaukee had been blanked. The Admirals outshot the Gulls 37-23 in the contest.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead at :43 of the second period. Former Admirals forward Mike Liambas slid a rebound of a Julius Nattinen shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Gulls center Kalle Kossila added an empty-net goal at 19:18 of the third period to close the scoring.

Milwaukee goalie Anders Lindback stopped 21 shots in the loss.

Milwaukee will travel to Ontario, CA for the first time ever to play the Reign Saturday. The Admirals will return home to Panther Arena to host Grand Rapids Tues., Mar. 20.

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and like us on Facebook.