MPD: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, March 16 and early Saturday morning, March 17.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they responded to the area of 23rd and Nash where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. Investigators discovered that the shooting did not occur at that location where the victim was found.Therefore, the exact location and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened in the area of 60th and Silver Spring around 8:30 p.m on Friday.

Police say a 40-year-old man was confronted by another subject and was shot during the confrontation. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 25th and Clybourn on Saturday.

Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a vehicle that a 32-year-old man was inside of. The victim was treated at the scene for his non-fatal gunshot injury by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was then taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

MPD continues to seek suspects in each of the shootings.