Police: Woman severely injured after being struck by oncoming traffic in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an incident after a woman was hit by two vehicles Friday night, March 16.

Police say at around 10:45 p.m. near the area of 60th and Capitol, a 25-year-old woman stepped into oncoming traffic. The woman was severely injured after being hit by two different vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for her serious injuries.