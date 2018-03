WEST ALLIS — It doesn’t get much cuter than this. Lucky babies born on St. Patrick’s Day at the Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis, received hand-knit green hats.

The adorable hats were made with green, pink and white yarn. Each one is embellished with little shamrocks on them.

PHOTO GALLERY

The hospital says the special hats were made by volunteer knitter, Lisa Phelps.

Too cute — and congrats to all!