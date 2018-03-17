× Upper Mississippi River commercial users to see new rules

LA CROSSE — Federal wildlife officials have proposed a revised set of rules for guides and others who work on the Upper Mississippi River.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently released draft rules that would impose new fee schedules but limit the amount of money collected from fishing floats and commercial hunting, fishing and wildlife guides.

Float owners and commercial hunting and fishing guides would pay a $100 administrative fee, in addition to fees per client that would be capped at $500 a year. Wildlife observation guide fees would be capped at $300 per year.

The change comes a year after the Fish and Wildlife Service’s update to its 10-year-old comprehensive plan for the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.