Vandal tags mural created by British graffiti artist Banksy

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 16: Pedestrians walk by the latest work by the elusive British street artist Bansky along a wall on Houston street in Manhattan on March 16, 2018 in New York City. The work draws attention to the jailed Turkish artist Zehra Dogùan who was jailed for nearly three years over a painting. This is Bansky's second work in recent days after a rat appeared on the clock on the front of an old bank building at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — British graffiti artist Banksy is drawing crowds to his New York City mural but for an unfortunate reason.
It seems somebody added a signature tag to his artful protest of the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist.
Plenty of pedestrians were getting a look Saturday at the graffiti scrawled in red across the bottom half of his 70-foot-long mural. The mural bearing the slogan “Free Zehra Dogan” was recently installed on the Houston Bowery Wall, made famous by Keith Haring in the 1970s.
The mural protests the jailing of Dogan, an ethnic Kurd, after she painted the Turkish flag flying over the rubble of a destroyed town. Dogan was convicted last March.
Banksy’s mural shows her jailed behind a set of black tally marks representing her days in prison.